World

Quiz of the week: Parliamentary put-downs and other posers

  • 13 September 2019

It's the weekly news quiz - have you been paying attention to what's been going on in the world during the past seven days?

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

To try last week's quiz, click here.

Picture credits: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament, AFP, Isro, Getty Images, Atlantic Productions/Discovery Channel, Stephan Shemilt/BBC

In today's Magazine