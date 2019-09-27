100 Women 2019 - The Female Future

Since 2013 BBC 100 Women has been showcasing the stories of inspirational women to a global audience.

In previous years, we have honoured a diverse group of incredible women, including make-up entrepreneur Bobbi Brown; UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed; activist Malala Yousafzai; athlete Simone Biles; supermodel Alek Wek; musician Alicia Keys, and Olympic champion boxer Nicola Adams.

In 2019, BBC 100 Women will be about The Female Future.

Futurism - the act of predicting and shaping the future - is dominated by men. But we're asking: What would the future look like if it was driven by women?

The highlight of the season will be two international Future Conferences. The first will be in London on October 17th, followed by Delhi on October 22nd.

For these events we will bring women who are experts in their fields - female futurists working at the cutting edge of stem, arts, media, economics, education, fashion, religion, identity and other fields.

From the Syrian architect who plans to rebuild war-torn countries using artificial intelligence, to the American fertility expert who will explore how the male contraceptive pill will change the future for women. From the urban anthropologist exploring the design of female-centric cities of the future, to the bio-artist thinking of exponential technologies that will change our human interactions.

They will predict for us what the world will look like in 2030 in their areas of expertise.

Our audience will also be able to take part in Q&As and debates around the topics that our speakers champion, as well as access installations and immerse themselves in VR experiences.

In theory and in practise, 100 Women 2019 will show you versions of the future that will challenge, concern and inspire you.

LONDON CONFERENCE

When?

Thursday, October 17th

Where?

BBC Radio Theatre, New Broadcasting House, Portland Place. London, W1A 1AA.

The day will be divided into two sessions: morning (9:30 - 13:30) and afternoon (14:00-17:45).

PROGRAMME:

Morning session

Amy Karle (arts and tech) - The Future Human: Who will we become under the influence of technology?

Vandana Shiva (environment) - Women's knowledge of the living Earth will save the planet

Jamie Margolin (environment) - Zero Hour: will "Generation Greta" help change the world?

Rania Kaadan (reconstruction and AI) - Reconstruction and the future: how AI may help in rebuilding destroyed countries

Erika Lust (adult film-making) - Next generation porn: how women can drive the future of adult cinema

Nanjira Sambuli (data and digital equality) - The Tech of Our Lives… and what we must do about it

Afternoon session

Lisa Campo (fertility) - Male contraception: changes are around the corner, will them lead to a better world for women?

Katrina Johnston-Zimmerman (cities) - The future of cities is human

Owl Fisher + Sharan Dhaliwa (in conversation) - The future of gender identities: What will the fight for diversity and inclusion bring?

Alanoud Alsharekh (politics) - Surmounting stereotypes: Arab women in a changing political landscape

Véronique Thouvenot (health and population) - Zero Maternal deaths: We already have the tools - why have we not solved maternal mortality once and for all?

To RSVP and secure your place please reply to the invitation email with the details of the session(s) you would like to attend.

What is 100 Women?

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year and shares their stories. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and use #100Women