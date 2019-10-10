100 Women 2019 - The Female Future

This year, 100 Women is asking: What does the future look like for women around the world?

Since 2013 BBC 100 Women has been showcasing the stories of inspirational women to a global audience.

In previous years, we have honoured a diverse group of incredible women, including make-up entrepreneur Bobbi Brown; UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed; activist Malala Yousafzai; athlete Simone Biles; supermodel Alek Wek; musician Alicia Keys, and Olympic champion boxer Nicola Adams.

In 2019, BBC 100 Women will be about The Female Future.

Futurism - the act of predicting and shaping the future - is dominated by men. But we're asking: What would the future look like if it was driven by women?

The highlight of the season will be two international Future Conferences. The first will be held in London on October 17th, followed by a season's finale in Delhi on October 22nd.

For these events we will bring together women who are experts in their fields - female futurists working at the cutting edge of stem, arts, media, economics, education, fashion, religion, identity and many other areas.

From the Iranian entrepreneur who has a vision for the schools of the future to the Indian spaceship designer looking at space exploration in an environmentally strained world or the Israeli fashion designer pushing the boundaries of 3D printed fashion.

They will predict for us what the world will look like in 2030 in their areas of expertise.

Our audience will also be able to take part in Q&As and debates around the topics that our speakers champion, as well as access installations and immerse themselves in VR experiences.

In theory and in practise, 100 Women 2019 will show you versions of the future that will challenge, concern and inspire you.

DELHI CONFERENCE

When?

Tuesday, October 22nd

Where?

Godavari Auditorium, Andhra Association, 24-25 Lodhi Institutional Area, New Delhi - 110003

The day will be divided into two sessions: morning (9:00 - 13:00) and afternoon (14:00-17:30).

PROGRAMME *

Morning session

Aranya Johar - Poetry, equality and the future

Raya Bidshahri (education) - Schools of the future: no subjects, no school buildings. Reimagining Education in the Exponential Age

Sarah Martins da Silva (fertility) - Men's infertilit: can it be fixed? - Defusing the ticking time bomb of male infertility

Sushmita Mohanty (science and space) - Spaceflight in the 21st century: Unbuckle your seat belts and float free

In conversation: Marilyn Waring and Subhalakshmi Nandi (unpaid work) - What if a nation's economy was valued on a woman's unpaid work?

Danit Peleg (fashion) - Model the future of fashion tech with 3-D printing

Afternoon session

Paola Villareal (justice and data equality) - The future of justice: How will algorithms affect justice systems around the world?

Gina Zurlo (religion) - Babies run the world: The global future of religion

Pragati Singh (sexuality and gender identities) - Changing norms of sex: 2030

Hayfa Sdiri (business and entrepreneurship) - How virtual investment could stop North Africa's brain-drain

Vasu Pirmlani (environment) - One step for (wo)man, a giant step for mankind: A talk on the Precautionary Principle and a history of the world

* The programme may be subject to change. Any update will be posted on this page.

To RSVP and secure your place please reply to the invitation email with the details of the session(s) you would like to attend.

What is 100 Women?

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year and shares their stories. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and use #100Women