Police in the US state of Georgia are looking for a sex offender who was accidentally freed while serving a life sentence.

Last Friday Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez was released from Rogers State Prison in the town of Reidsville because of a processing "error", police said.

They gave no further details.

In 2015, Munoz-Mendez, 31, was convicted of rape and child molestation of a girl under the age of 10, according to media reports.

Georgia Department of Corrections spokesperson Lori Benoit said all resources were being "utilised to ensure the rapid apprehension of Munoz-Mendez".

"The public is reminded to call 911, and do not approach" the fugitive, the statement added.

