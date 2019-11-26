Image copyright EPA

People around the world have taken to the streets to demand an end to violence against women.

Protests were organised in countries including Mexico, Italy, Turkey and Sudan.

The global demonstrations were held to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Monday.

Some 87,000 women and girls were murdered around the world in 2017, according to the United Nations.

The UN says violence against women and girls is one of the "most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations in our world today" and remains largely unreported because of issues including impunity and stigma.

In Mexico City, demonstrators marched through the streets calling on authorities to do more to combat the high rates of femicide - the murder of a woman because of her gender - and rape in the country.

Some women later clashed with security forces and vandalised monuments in the city.

Other large protests were held across Latin America, where the UN says 12 women are killed as a result of femicide every day.

In Chile, demonstrators marched with red hands painted over their mouths as they called for more action.

Women in Argentina adopted a similar tactic, covering their mouths with purple painted hands as they gathered in front of the National Congress in Buenos Aires.

Women and men in Uruguay's capital Montevideo wore black as they marched against gender-based violence.

In Honduras, demonstrators hung stuffed animals from ropes in memory of murdered women.

Women lay under sheets covered in fake blood in Panama City to represent those killed as a result of femicide.

Large protests were also held in countries across Europe.

Women at a demonstration in the French city of Nantes on Monday evening wrote "stop" and "138" on their hands to represent the number of women reported to have been killed by current or former partners in the country this year.

In Italy, the Senate building in Turin, known as Palazzo Madama, was lit up in red to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Thousands of people marched in cities across Spain to call for an end to violence against women. Fifty-two women are reported to have been killed by their partners or ex-partners in the country since the start of 2019.

Large crowds also marched in the Turkish city of Istanbul, with some demonstrators clashing with riot police.

Istanbul-based group We Will Stop Femicide says 300 women have been killed in Turkey so far this year.

In Brussels, shoes painted red were placed on the ground to symbolise victims of femicide.

Women in Sudan joined the global action, chanting "freedom, peace, justice" as they made their way through Khartoum's Burri district.

