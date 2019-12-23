2019 Quiz of the Year part four: October to December
- 23 December 2019
How well do you remember the stories and people in the news this year?
Test your memory of 2019 in the next instalment of our four-part Christmas quiz - 52 questions for 52 weeks of the year. This section covers October to December.
If you cannot see the quiz, click here.
Picture credits: Getty Images, Reuters, PA Media, AFP, Centre for Palaeogenetics