International Women's Day: Marchers around the world call for equality

  • 8 March 2020
Indonesian women rally for equality on International Women's Day in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, 8 March 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Despite fears over the coronavirus outbreak, thousands of people took to the streets across Asia, including this march in Yogyakarta, Indonesia

Marches to raise awareness of discrimination against women are taking place in cities around the world to mark International Women's Day.

The protests have been widespread and well-attended despite concerns about the coronavirus.

People around the world have been marking 8 March as a special day for women for more than a century.

It grew out of the labour movement to become a UN-recognised annual event.

Women Asylum Seekers, waiting at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing to reach Europe, stage a demonstration at the buffer zone demanding they be permitted to cross during International Women's Day, 8 March 2020 Image copyright Getty Images

Women at Turkey's border with Greece held a demonstration demanding they be permitted to cross during International Women's Day. There have been fierce clashes between migrants and Greek border security as the former seek access to the EU

Bangladeshi women play basketball in a match organised by the Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed and the Red Cross to observe International Women's Day on the outskirts of the capital, Dhaka, 8 March 2020 Image copyright Getty Images

Bangladeshi women played basketball on the outskirts of the capital, Dhaka, in a match organised for International Women's Day

jamaat e islami supporters march in karachi Image copyright Reuters

In Pakistan marches took place in several cities in the face of violent threats and legal petitions. Here, supporters of the Islamist political party Jamaat-e-Islami march in Karachi.

Kyrgyz police arrest a woman activist on Victory Square during the celebration of International Women's Day in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 8 March 2020 Image copyright EPA
Masked men attack women participating in a march in the Kyrgyzstan capital, Bishkek Image copyright Reuters

In the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek police detained dozens of women's rights activists shortly after masked men reportedly attacked marchers. Activists say women's rights are deteriorating in the country.

minsk 'beauty run' Image copyright Reuters

In Belarus women took part in a "beauty run" to mark the day. Here, women warm up ahead of the run.

Women in Spain shout and make noise by hitting pots and pans as they mark the start of the International Women's Day in Sol Square, 8 March 2020 Image copyright Getty Images

Women in the Spanish capital Madrid's Sol Square shouted and bashed pots and pans together to mark the start of the International Women's Day.

More of our coverage of International Women's Day:

