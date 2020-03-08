Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Despite fears over the coronavirus outbreak, thousands of people took to the streets across Asia, including this march in Yogyakarta, Indonesia

Marches to raise awareness of discrimination against women are taking place in cities around the world to mark International Women's Day.

The protests have been widespread and well-attended despite concerns about the coronavirus.

People around the world have been marking 8 March as a special day for women for more than a century.

It grew out of the labour movement to become a UN-recognised annual event.

Women at Turkey's border with Greece held a demonstration demanding they be permitted to cross during International Women's Day. There have been fierce clashes between migrants and Greek border security as the former seek access to the EU

Bangladeshi women played basketball on the outskirts of the capital, Dhaka, in a match organised for International Women's Day

In Pakistan marches took place in several cities in the face of violent threats and legal petitions. Here, supporters of the Islamist political party Jamaat-e-Islami march in Karachi.

In the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek police detained dozens of women's rights activists shortly after masked men reportedly attacked marchers. Activists say women's rights are deteriorating in the country.

In Belarus women took part in a "beauty run" to mark the day. Here, women warm up ahead of the run.

Women in the Spanish capital Madrid's Sol Square shouted and bashed pots and pans together to mark the start of the International Women's Day.

