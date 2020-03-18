Coronavirus slowdown seen from space

Image copyright Maxar

Satellite images of normally busy locations around the world show how the coronavirus is having an impact on travel and tourism.

In Vermont, car parks are empty as skiers keep away from the resort at Killington. Gatherings of 50 or more people have been banned in the state, bars have been shut down and restaurants restricted to take-out and delivery services only until 6 April .

Interactive See how skiers are staying away from the slopes in Vermont, US 16 March 2020 30 January 2020

Rental cars are clearly not in demand at Phoenix City airport, as Maxar Technologies images show full car parks, compared with the start of the month.

Interactive See how demand for car rentals at Phoenix Airport has fallen 16 March 2020 5 March 2020

There are fewer aircraft at the airport in Salt Lake City.

Interactive See how there are fewer aircraft at Salt Lake City airport 16 March 2020 5 March 2020

A huge traffic jam is spotted in the centre of the Russian capital, Moscow, where officials have closed all schools and banned gatherings of more than 50 people.

Image copyright Maxar

In Iran, which has seen thousands of cases of the coronavirus, the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, has been closed because of the risk of spreading the disease.

Interactive Crowds are gone from the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, Iran 12 March 2020 14 February 2020

Satellite images from Maxar Technologies