Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A field hospital in Rafah, Gaza Strip

Coronavirus cases globally have now reached more than 720,000, with at least 34,000 deaths.

To cope with pressure that threatens to overwhelm health systems, countries are building field hospitals that can treat thousands of patients.

Armed forces and even laid-off airline workers are being drafted in for construction and to support medics and patients.

Conference venues, stadiums, and fairgrounds are some of the sites used.

In London, UKthe ExCel conference venue has been turned in a hospital with beds for 500 patients, increasing eventually to 4000.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption NHS Nightingale is being built to try to ease demands on the UK health service

New York City is the epicentre of the US coronavirus outbreak as the country now leads the world in the number of confirmed cases.

A field hospital in Central Park, as well as a temporary morgue outside a major hospital, are under construction.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Medics will treat Covid-19 patients in a 68-bed hospital in Central Park, New York City

Doctors in Europe's hardest-hit country Italy have described "war-like" conditions in their hospitals as they try to treat patients.

In Crema, Lombardy, the army have set up tents, and 52 doctors flown in from Cuba will assist medics.

Image copyright EPA Image caption A field hospital in Crema, Lombardy where health workers are struggling to cope with the outbreak

Iran has struggled to contain its outbreak, with more than 2,640 deaths from the virus.

A hospital set up by the military in capital city Tehran can take 2,000 patients.

Image copyright Alamy Image caption A Tehran exhibition centre will treat thousands of Iranian patients

Brazil has more than 4,250 cases of the virus, with 136 fatalities. Clubs have offered former World Cup venues for use by the health system.

Football stadium and concert venue Pacaembu Stadium in Sao Paulo has been turned in a temporary hospital with room for 200 beds.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Rolling Stones are among artists who have performed at Sao Paulo's Pacaembu Stadium

Construction of a field hospital in Rafah, Gaza Strip began in mid-March.

The United Nations warns that poverty and a debilitated health system in the Palestinian territories would make an outbreak of the coronavirus disastrous.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Palestinian coronavirus patients will be treated at this field hospital Rafah, Gaza Strip

Spain has reported soaring death tolls for a number of days, with a total of 7,340 fatalities from Covid-19.

Madrid is particularly hard-hit, where some patients are being treated by doctors in an exhibition centre.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A hospital in the Ifema exhibition centre in Madrid began receiving patients last week

In Florida, US one county fairground will be host to 250 hospital beds, and another site is under construction at Fort Lauderdale airport.

The Miami-Dade fair was cancelled in March when mass gatherings in the US were banned.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Florida is preparing for a surge in coronavirus cases

The US navy hospital ship the Comfort is expected to dock in New York City on Monday to aid with the outbreak there.

The ship, which can hold around 1,000 beds, left from Norfolk naval base, Virginia on Saturday.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption President Donald Trump spoke at the departure of USNS Comfort from Virginia

