Christians around the world have continued on with Easter celebrations, experimenting with new forms of worship as many countries stay under lockdown.

Some clergy have been preaching to cameras in empty churches as their congregation watch services online this Easter Saturday.

But in other countries traditions continued as normal, ignoring calls for tougher restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Pope Francis led an Easter vigil at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican...

Image copyright REMO CASILLI / POOL Image caption ... but the service was only open to Vatican aides and invitees. A live stream of the Mass was posted online for other worshippers to watch instead.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Other churches like this one in Colombo, Sri Lanka, also live-streamed their services among empty pews.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption In Belarus, the government has ignored calls to impose stricter measures, prompting worshippers to attend a ceremony as normal at this Catholic church in Dvorets.

Image copyright AFP Image caption But stringent lockdown rules are in place across areas of Germany. Clergy at a church in Oberhausen held a service in front of portraits of those unable to attend.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A drive-through Easter event was also organised by a church in the US state of Massachusetts, where children dressed as chicks and rabbits.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption In the Polish town of Zakopane, a priest sprinkled holy water on worshippers while driving by on a horse-drawn cart.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption This priest gave blessings from the back of a van in the Chilean capital, Santiago.

