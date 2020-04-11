Coronavirus: Easter celebrations continue under lockdown
- 11 April 2020
Christians around the world have continued on with Easter celebrations, experimenting with new forms of worship as many countries stay under lockdown.
Some clergy have been preaching to cameras in empty churches as their congregation watch services online this Easter Saturday.
But in other countries traditions continued as normal, ignoring calls for tougher restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
