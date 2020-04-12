Image copyright Reuters Image caption Pope Francis, the leader of the Roman Catholic Church, delivers his Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) message behind closed doors at St Peter's Basilica

Christians around the world have been celebrating Easter Sunday, despite many being confined to their homes because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

In an unprecedented virtual message from an eerily empty Vatican, Pope Francis stood before the cameras and prayed for victims of the disease, calling for global solidarity in the fight against the virus.

Elsewhere, churches found some innovative ways to get their messages across and serve parishioners - including with drive-through Communions.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A cardinal from the Basilica Cathedral in Curitiba, Brazil, wears a face shield as he gives Holy Communion at a drive-through ceremony

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Another minister from the Basilica Cathedral, Edilson Paes, hands out wafers

Image copyright Reuters Image caption People stand at the gate of a church closed to the public during mass in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rev Brian X Needles live-streams Easter Mass to pictures of parishioners attached to pews at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in the US state of New Jersey

Image copyright EPA Image caption No congregants were permitted to attend the service St Stephen's Basilica in Budapest, Hungary, but it was broadcast live online and on television

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pastor George Runyan is filmed and broadcast live as he gives a musical sermon in San Diego, California

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Easter Sunday Mass was broadcast live on social media from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bishop Sebastia Taltavull performs Mass at a deserted cathedral in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

