Coronavirus lockdown around the world in pictures

Image copyright AFP Image caption Some industries in India are allowed to return to work

Coronavirus has now infected more than four million people globally, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Many countries have been in lockdown since at least March, but some are beginning to ease restrictions.

That must be done carefully, the World Health Organization warns, otherwise it risks a resurgence of infections.

Nonetheless, billions remain largely at home, and many are struggling with the economic and social consequences.

In Syria, churches and mosques in government-held areas are permitted to open again after being closed for almost two months. The government has confirmed 47 cases of coronavirus in the country.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Churches and mosques are allowed to open in Syria, including this one, the Saint Elias church in Aleppo

India remains in lockdown, first introduced on 24 March, but some restrictions have been eased. Around 122 million are believed to have lost their jobs in April, and many say they will starve if they cannot work.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Migrant workers are permitted to travel home after the government eased a national lockdown

Italy now has a recorded death toll of more than 30,000 but the rate of infection has dropped. That has led the government to enter Phase 2 of its response, including allowing people to exercise more outdoors and travel in their region.

Image copyright EPA Image caption People are now allowed to exercise outdoors as Italy enters Phase 2 of its coronavirus response

Restrictions were eased in Jordan in late March but an outbreak in Mafraq province led the government to introduce a 24-curfew on Friday and seal off some villages.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Jordan initially introduced a round-the-clock curfew but that was lifted in late March

In Poland, hotels, shops, shopping centres, museums and galleries reopened on 4 May, with one customer per 15 sq m of space allowed. The country has 15,000 infections and 700 deaths - less than many Western European countries.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Outdoors markets like this one in Rzeszow, Poland are allowed to open with social distancing rules

Spain has a four-stage plan to roll back one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe. From Monday customers can order a beer on a terrace bar. But Madrid and Barcelona, epicentres of the outbreak, are excluded for now.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The lockdown will not be eased in Madrid or Barcelona, where infection rates remain high

France will be divided into zones, with restrictions eased in most of the country from 11 May - though tight lockdown measures remain in Paris and in the north-east.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption France will be divided into zones, with Paris and the north-east under stricter rules

In Mexico quarantine measures are still in place but the large car industry could be allowed to open again on 18 May. Many Mexicans are celebrating a muted Mother's Day, with musicians recording concerts online.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mariachi bands have performed online concerts in Mexico for Mother's Day

And South Africans have entered their 44th day of lockdown, which has yet to be eased. The country has more than 9,000 confirmed cases, the highest in Africa.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Beaches in South Africa remain closed

