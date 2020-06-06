Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Children joined thousands of protestors in Manchester, England

The death of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody in the US has sparked some of the largest protests against racism, inequality and police brutality since the 1960s.

Rallies were organised globally to express solidarity with US protesters.

Thousands marched in the UK, France and Australia chanting "no justice, no peace" and "black lives matter".

Many protests have evolved as people express anger at killings and systemic injustice in their own countries.

Concerns about the spread of coronavirus prompted many to wear face masks, and government officials in some cities asked residents not to attend large gatherings.

The police chief in Washington DC said he expected Saturday's demonstrations to be the largest ever in the capital.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People took to the streets for the 12th day running in Washington DC

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Around 20,000 members of the US National Guard have been posted to police protests in Washington DC, where Mayor Muriel Bowser has requested their removal, saying their presence is "unnecessary"

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People marched on the newly-named Black Lives Matter plaza in the US capital

Image copyright EPA Image caption In New York City, healthcare workers joined protests, holding placards reading "do no harm" and "racism is a public health crisis"

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In Australia, there were major protests in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane that focused on the treatment of indigenous Australians

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In France, protests have re-ignited a campaign for justice for Adama Traoré, a 24-year-old black man who died in police custody in 2016

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In London, protesters walked in the cold and rain and, outside the US embassy, they dropped to one knee and raised their fists in the air chanting "colour is not a crime". Police in riot gear clashed briefly with crowds

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some drew attention to the death of black train station worker Belly Mujinga with Covid-19 in April. A man who claimed he had coronavirus reportedly spat at her before she fell ill

Image copyright EPA Image caption A silent vigil was held for George Floyd in Berlin's Alexanderplatz square. Also in Germany, Bundesliga footballers warmed up wearing shirts reading "Red card to racism #BlackLivesMatter" and took a knee prior to kick-off

Image copyright EPA Image caption In Madrid, people brought posters bearing George Floyd's face

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, hundreds of people gathered, and some held banners calling for justice for Claudia Simões, a woman who was assaulted by police

