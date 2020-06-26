World

Quiz of the Week: Which tennis stars caught coronavirus?

  • 26 June 2020

It's the weekly news quiz - how closely have you been paying attention to what's been going on in the world during the past seven days?

If you cannot see the quiz, follow this link.

Try last week's quiz via this link.

Picture credits: Getty Images, EPA, PA Media, Reuters, Alaska National Guard, Tanzania Ministry of Minerals

In today's Magazine