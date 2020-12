Quiz of the Year 2020 - Part One Fifty-two weeks, 52 questions. How many can you get?

2020 started as it was to go on. On 1 January, the World Health Organization (WHO) put itself on an emergency footing to deal with a potential outbreak of what proved to be the coronavirus, in Wuhan, China. But when did it say there was a pandemic?

One of the few major sporting events to go ahead as normal was the Australian Open tennis. Packed crowds at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena saw Serbia's Novak Djokovic win a record eighth title. But who won the women's singles event?

Tributes were paid to Monty Python actor and director Terry Jones, who died at the age of 77. He was credited with some of the group's funniest lines. But which of the following was not his?

Billie Eilish was the big hit at the Grammy Awards, becoming the youngest winner in all four main categories. But which singer was mistaken for one of the members of the public used to fill seats when invited guests are absent?

The UK left the European Union on 31 January, a date marked both by "Brexit parties" and candlelit vigils. Symbolic changes included the reintroduction of blue passports and a newly minted 50p piece. But what was the latter's inscription?

A dramatic year in US politics saw House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tear up President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, a day before the Senate cleared him of abuse of power, in an impeachment trial. But which Republican voted with the Democrats to convict?

Christina Koch touched down on Earth after 328 days on the International Space Station, having set a record for the longest spaceflight by a woman. But which other record is hers?

Among the tributes to basketball great Kobe Bryant, who was killed alongside daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others in a helicopter crash, was this outfit worn at the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles. But who wore it?

A British Airways Boeing 747, like the one above, was said to have made the fastest subsonic New York-to-London journey. But what was the name of the storm that helped it beat the five-hour mark?

East Africa was hit by its worst locust invasion for 25 years. And it wasn't the only region affected. But when Pakistan declared an emergency caused by the insects, what did China reportedly offer to send to help tackle the swarms?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal engagements and said they would become financially independent. But Prince Harry didn't finish duties as a working royal before recording a charity record with which singer?

The sight of football being played in empty stadiums has become commonplace, as coronavirus restrictions across the world prevent fans attending. But who contested the last match in England's Premier League played in front of fans?

On 30 March, thieves stole the painting Spring Garden - or Parsonage Garden in Nuenen in the Spring - from the Singer Laren Museum, in the Netherlands. Some estimates put its value at up to £5m. But who painted it?

Shoddy work 13 - Work of art; 9-12 - Work in progress; 5-8 - Workaday; 0-4 - Shoddy work



