Quiz of the Year, part two: What went on during lockdown?

<section><h2>Quiz of the Year 2020 - Part Two</h2><p><p>Fifty-two weeks, 52 questions. How many can you get?</p><p> </p></p></section><section><h2><h4><strong>In April, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent three nights in intensive care with coronavirus. By the end of the month, he had a newborn on his hands, after his partner, Carrie Symonds, gave birth to a son. But what did they name the child?</strong></h4></h2></section><section><h3><h4><strong>Joe Biden (centre right) was the final Democratic Party candidate left in the race to take on Donald Trump in the US presidential election. But which of his opponents was the last to pull out of the contest?</strong></h4></h3></section><section><h3><h4><strong>The </strong>US<strong> released three declassified videos of UFOs, to establish footage circulating was real. Two had been published by the New York Times, the other by an organisation studying the paranormal, co-founded by the singer of which rock group?</strong></h4></h3></section><section><h3><h4>Days before the US confirmed its millionth coronavirus case, President Donald Trump suggested scientists might <strong>research treating patients by injecting disinfectant into the body. But what else did</strong> he suggest scientists examine?</h4></h3></section><section><h3><h4><strong>It's been a rollercoaster year for stock markets, with share values plummeting amid lockdowns and fear of recession then rebounding with positive news of vaccines. But who, in May, wiped $14bn (£10.5bn) from his company's value with a tweet?</strong></h4></h3></section><section><h3><h4><strong>Rumours of the demise of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un - sparked when he failed to appear at the national c</strong>elebrations of his late grandfather's birthday - proved to be greatly exaggerated. But how did he reappear in public?</h4></h3></section><section><h3><h4><strong>With basketball documentary The Last Dance proving essential lockdown viewing for many, the value of memorabilia signed by its star, Michael Jordan, rocketed. But what sold for a record </strong>$560,000 (£420,000) in May?</h4></h3></section><section><h3><h4>Bob Behnken (left) and Doug Hurley became the first astronauts sent into orbit by a commercial spaceship supplier, when trialling a "taxi" service operated by the company SpaceX. But what was the name of the rocket that took them there?</h4></h3></section><section><h3><h4>Rock <strong>'n' roll lost one of its biggest names when Little Richard died </strong><strong>at the age of 87. When the Tutti Frutti singer hadn't been hammering the keys of a piano, he had been serving as a Christian minister. But which celebrities did he not marry?</strong></h4></h3></section><section><h3><h4>The killing of George Floyd<strong> in the US sparked a summer of Black Lives Matter protests and examination of cultural references. Country band Dixie Chicks (above) changed their name. But which of the following did not?</strong></h4></h3></section><section><h3><h4><strong>Liverpool won football's Premier League in June, 30 years after they were last champions of England. It might have felt like a long time to their fans. But which club has endured the longest wait to regain the title?</strong></h4></h3></section><section><h3><h4><strong>A world record was smashed when a guitar sold for </strong><strong>$6m (£4.5m) at an auction in Los Angeles. But to whom had it belonged?</strong></h4></h3></section><section><h3><h4><strong>The Eurovision Song Contest was cancelled and its Rotterdam venue turned into a coronavirus field hospital. But </strong>broadcasters united for a programme honouring the 41 entries, while a BBC poll judged <strong>the greatest song in Eurovision history. Which was it?</strong></h4></h3></section><section><h2><h1> </h1><h1>Your Waterloo</h1></h2><p><p>13 - The greatest; 9-12 - Not the Wurst; 5-8 - Trouble Making Your Mind Up?; 0-4 - Your Waterloo</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><br /></p><p> </p></p></section><section><h3><p> </p><h1> </h1><h1>Trouble Making Your Mind Up?<br /></h1></h3><p><p>13 - The greatest; 9-12 - Not the Wurst; 5-8 - Trouble Making Your Mind Up?; 0-4 - Your Waterloo</p><p><br /></p><p><br /></p><p> </p></p></section><section><h3><h1> </h1><h1>Not the Wurst</h1></h3><p><p>13 - The greatest; 9-12 - Not the Wurst; 5-8 - Trouble Making Your Mind Up?; 0-4 - Your Waterloo</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><br /></p><p> </p></p></section><section><h3><h1><strong>The greatest</strong></h1></h3><p><p>13 - The greatest; 9-12 - Not the Wurst; 5-8 - Trouble Making Your Mind Up?; 0-4 - Your Waterloo</p></p></section>