Brexit: European press still asking 'deal or no deal?'

Centre-right daily De Standaard says: "The negotiations, which have been ongoing for 10 months, are now really beginning to look like therapeutic stubbornness. They are continuing only because neither party is willing to be the first to pull the plug."An article in liberal daily Le Soir argues: "If there is no deal, there will be the return of customs duties and quotas... the bill promises to be expensive for an economy already hard-hit by the coronavirus."