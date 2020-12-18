BBC News

Quiz of the Year, part three: Was there any good news?

Published

How well do you remember the stories and people in the news this year?

Test your memory of 2020 in our four-part Christmas quiz - 52 questions for 52 weeks of the year. Here's our third selection, spanning July to September.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

Try the rest of the quiz:

Part one - January to March.

Part two - April to June.

Part four - October to December

What information do we collect from this quiz? Privacy notice.