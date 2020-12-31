BBC News

In pictures: New Year, but not quite as we know it

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
media captionNew Year's celebrations continued as usual in Auckland, New Zealand

Millions around the world have been seeing out 2020 and marking the start of 2021, although the coronavirus pandemic has forced many celebrations behind closed doors.

With lockdowns or other restrictions in place in many countries, would-be New Year partygoers have been told to have a quiet night in.

Others have attended ceremonies or festivals wearing masks or taking other precautions.

In Tokyo below, people visited the Kanda Myojin Shrine to offer prayers. The popular Shinto shrine reduced the number of visitors allowed, as Japan faces another wave of Covid-19 infections.

image copyrightGetty Images

In Wuhan, China, crowds gathered in the city with balloons and festive outfits to count down to midnight on New Year's Eve.

  • Covid dampens New Year celebrations around the world
image copyrightEPA
image captionWuhan is thought to be where the coronavirus originated

Fireworks lit up the night sky in Taiwan to mark the beginning of 2021 as a number of cities cancelled their celebrations, moving them online instead.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionFireworks explode over Taipei, Taiwan

Like this family in Seoul, South Korea, many globally have marked the celebration in a small way and often at home.

image copyrightEPA
image captionOne family in Seoul lit a candle and shared a cake to start 2021

In the Philippines, groups gathered in a park in Manila (below) to watch a fireworks display. Authorities had urged residents not to form large crowds.

image copyrightGetty Images

In Hong Kong, groups gathered in front of Victoria Harbour to celebrate together as the territory shared a virtual countdown for viewers around the world.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionPeople in Hong Hong wore masks with their festive outfits to see in the new year

All pictures copyright

Related Topics