'Harsh writing advice' memes take off on Twitter

Published
When trying to write - a quick article, for instance, or an essay or even that tricky first novel - it can be easy to become distracted.

Twitter seems to be full of people who are, or should be, or want to be writing. Many of them have heard plenty of tips and advice from others over the years and are keen to pass some of those nuggets of wisdom on.

"Harsh writing advice" began trending on Twitter after originating in a now-deleted tweet which survived as screenshots, stating that writing friends are also competition.

It led to some people dismissing the statement.

But it also morphed into Twitter users exchanging pieces of writing advice ranging from the serious...

...more or less harsh..

...to the harsher piece of advice:

The memes became increasingly whimsical, as here...

...here...

...or here...

...to the downright gruesome:

In the end, there's only one way to reach your goal:

