An0m: Hundreds arrested in massive global crime sting
- Published
Law enforcement agencies say they've arrested hundreds of criminals across the world in a three-year operation after police infiltrated an app.
Since 2018, Australian police and the FBI have used the encrypted app, AN0M, to keep track of organised crime.
It has led to drug trade arrests in Australia, Asia, South America and the Middle East.
Australia's prime minister called the sting a "watershed" operation that had hit criminal gangs globally.
"[It] has struck a heavy blow against organised crime - not just in this country, but one that will echo around organised crime around the world," he said in a televised press conference on Tuesday.
Australian police said the FBI and Europol would present their own findings later on Tuesday. They said the sting had been jointly created with the FBI.
The AN0M app had been one of the encrypted services popular with organised crime gangs, authorities alleged. After gaining access to the platform, officers were able to read millions of messages in "real time" describing murder plots, mass drug import plans and other schemes.
In Australia, police were able to prevent mass shootings in suburbs and frustrate drug operations.
Australian Federal Police commissioner Reece Kershaw said the access gave law enforcement "an edge that it had never had before".
"Essentially, we have been in the back pockets of organised crime," he said.
Police in the country have arrested more than 500 people - members of outlaw motorcycle gangs, Australian mafia groups, Asian crime syndicates and serious and organised crime group.
They have also seized 3,000kg of drugs and A$35m (£19m; $27m) in cash and assets.
Australian authorities said the sting was the nation's largest police operation and had involved 4,000 police officers. They said 9,000 police were involved worldwide.
In 2020 major crime figures were among over 800 Europe-wide arrests after messages on another encrypted app, EncroChat, were intercepted and decoded.