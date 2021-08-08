Malta: The teenagers pulled from the sea and accused of terrorism

The ship and its captain shared the same name. The tanker was called El Hiblu 1 - and a Libyan man, Nadar El-Hiblu, was at the helm. In English, he told the migrants he had been instructed to wait and that more boats would come to take them to Europe. But the migrants didn't understand what he was saying. Lamin was the only one of them who spoke English, and ended up becoming the translator.