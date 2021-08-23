Afghanistan: Why can't the UK hold Kabul airport without the US? By Daniel Kraemer

BBC News Published 44 minutes ago

image source MOD

The UK is set to ask the US to extend its deadline for leaving Afghanistan, to allow more rescue flights.

UK ministers said they can't continue to evacuate people at Kabul airport without the US presence.

Why can't the UK hold Kabul airport without the US?

The US is providing the bulk of the troops to keep the airport secure, says BBC defence correspondent Jonathan Beale. It's also essentially running the airport - including air traffic control.

The US is also providing intelligence and surveillance for the operation - which would take significant time and resources.

"Without US military power, there'd also be an increased risk for those left behind," Beale said.

One of the main limiting factors for the UK is in the air, according to Nick Reynolds of the Royal United Services Institute think tank.

Protection from fighter jets or helicopters is vital, particularly if the evacuation were to come under attack. The US is currently providing this.

The RAF's limited number of transport aircraft, means the UK does not have the capability "to conduct an effective evacuation by itself, especially not under time pressure", he said.

The UK's smaller military capacity would make going it alone "so difficult as to be unrealistic", Mr Reynolds added.

Who has troops at Kabul airport?

American troops are currently the largest presence at Hamid Karzai International Airport, with around 6,000 present.

There have been American jets patrolling the skies, as well as attack helicopters present.

The UK has more than 1,000 at the airport, including the Army's 16 Air Assault Brigade.

Smaller contingents from Nato members including France, Germany and Turkey are also present.

Norway has also been playing a role, with a hospital at the airbase.

Nato has said it had around 800 civilian contractors on the ground - most of them at the airport.

What does the UK want?

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to urge US President Biden to postpone the planned 31 August withdrawal, during an emergency meeting of G7 leaders on Tuesday.

On Monday, armed forces minister James Heappey said about 1,800 "eligible people" or UK passport holders remained in Afghanistan.

He said there were also 2,275 Afghans who can be resettled having worked for the UK government, and more people from "wider Afghan civil society who we would like to get out if we're able".

More than 6,600 people have been evacuated to the UK in the past week and further flights are planned.

But Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has made clear that when American forces leave Kabul, "we will have to leave as well".

image source MOD

What has the US said?

US President Joe Biden has said there are "discussions going on" about extending the 31 August deadline.

But on Sunday he said: "Our hope is we will not have to extend."

President Biden has previously said the US was doing "everything that we can to provide safe evacuation for our Afghan allies, partners and Afghans who might be targeted because of their association with the United States."

The US has flown nearly 28,000 people out of the airport in the past week.

The positions of the UK and US reflect their different priorities, according to Nick Reynolds.

He said the UK wants to "evacuate as many people as possible", with the timetable "a secondary concern". Sticking to the 31 August deadline was a "higher priority" for the US, he said.

What is the Taliban doing?

So far, the Taliban has been co-operating - marshalling people into queues at the airport.

But a spokesperson said the 31 August deadline for withdrawal was a"red line" .