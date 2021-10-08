Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov: Working with the Nobel Peace Prize winners

Both of us covered the fall of the authoritarian Suharto regime in 1998, Maria for CNN, me for the BBC. The internet was in its infancy then, and the role the media played in publicising the yearning for change felt by many Indonesians could be challenged by the authorities only with the crudest methods - usually simply barring us access to places where events embarrassing to the government had taken place. Those were innocent days indeed, before the advent of organised disinformation on social media.