COP26: UK issues draft of final decision at climate summit
- Published
The first draft of a pact that could be agreed at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow has been published.
Called a "cover decision", its main focus is on the steps needed to rapidly limit emissions of carbon dioxide.
The seven-page draft urges all parties to come back with new and improved carbon cutting plans by the end of next year.
It also outlines key steps on finance and how to help countries cope with the impacts of rising temperatures.
The focus of the UK COP26 presidency has been on the idea that the conference must deliver a path to keeping the rise in global temperatures under 1.5C this century.
Research published at the summit on Tuesday indicated the short-term plans put in place by countries would see a rise of 2.4C.
While about 140 nations have pledged to reach net zero emissions by around the middle of the century, scientists have said their short-term plans for 2030 were not strong enough to limit the rise in temperatures.
To strengthen this, this new draft urges parties to "revisit and strengthen the 2030 targets in their nationally-determined contributions, as necessary to align with the Paris Agreement temperature goal by the end of 2022".
There has been a mixed response to the text from campaigners.
Some believed the text around keeping 1.5C alive was "strong", but others were less convinced.
"This draft deal is not a plan to solve the climate crisis, it's an agreement that we'll all cross our fingers and hope for the best," said Jennifer Morgan from Greenpeace International.
'Bigger than any one country'
Loss and damage, an issue of key importance to the developing world, has been included in the draft with encouragement to richer countries to scale up their action and support, including finance for poorer nations.
But campaigners said these parts of the text were weak and were essentially a "box ticking exercise."
The document also calls on countries to accelerate the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels - but has no firm dates or targets on this issue.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is returning to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow later and will urge nations to "pull out all the stops" to limit warming.
Speaking ahead of his appearance, Mr Johnson said: "This is bigger than any one country and it is time for nations to put aside differences and come together for our planet and our people," he said.
"We need to pull out all the stops if we're going to keep 1.5C within our grasp."