COP26 agrees new global climate deal
A deal aimed at staving off dangerous climate change has been struck at the COP26 summit in Glasgow.
The Glasgow Climate Pact is the first ever climate deal to explicitly plan to reduce coal, the worst fossil fuel for greenhouse gases.
The final deal also promises more money for developing countries - to help them adapt to climate impacts.
But the pledges don't go far enough to limit temperature rise to 1.5C.
And an earlier commitment to phase out coal was watered down after India raised last-minute objections to the wording and replaced it with the phrase "phase down".
After the new wording was agreed amid expressions of disappointment by several nations, COP26 President Alok Sharma said he was "deeply sorry" for how events had unfolded.
But he said it was vital to protect the agreement as a whole.
As part of the agreement countries have pledged to meet next year to pledge further major carbon cuts so that the goal of 1.5C can be reached.
If global temperatures rise by more than 1.5C, scientists say the Earth is likely to experience severe effects such as millions more people being exposed to extreme heat.
The key achievements in the agreement are: the inclusion of the commitment to phase down coal, re-visiting emissions-cutting plans on a more regular basis, and increased financial help for developing countries.
But developing nations were unhappy about the lack of progress on what's known as "loss and damage", the idea that richer countries should compensate poorer ones for climate change effects they can't adapt to.
