Covid: Omicron probably in most countries, WHO says
- Published
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the new coronavirus variant Omicron is probably already present in most countries around the world.
Cases of the heavily mutated variant have been confirmed in 77 countries.
But WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was probably in many others that had yet to detect it, and was spreading at an unprecedented rate.
Dr Tedros said he was concerned that Omicron was being underestimated.
"Surely, we have learned by now that we underestimate this virus at our peril. Even if Omicron does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems," he said.
The Omicron variant was first identified in South Africa in November, and the country has since seen a surge in infections. President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for Covid-19, and is currently isolating with mild symptoms.
A number of countries have introduced travel bans affecting South Africa and its neighbours following the emergence of Omicron, but this has failed to stop it from spreading around the world.
Dr Tedros told reporters that Omicron was "spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant".
The UK government announced on Tuesday that all 11 countries on its travel red list would be taken off, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid saying the variant had spread so widely the rules no longer had much purpose.
The UK is among several European countries to have tightened coronavirus measures amid concerns over the variant.
People in Scotland have been asked to limit socialising to three households at a time in the run-up to Christmas.
The Netherlands announced on Tuesday that primary schools would close a week before the Christmas holidays were due to start, while Norway said there would be a ban on serving alcohol in bars and restaurants, among other measures.
In the press conference on Tuesday, Dr Tedros also reiterated concerns about vaccine inequity, as some countries accelerate rollouts of a booster shot in response to Omicron.
Recent studies of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine showed it produced far fewer neutralising antibodies against Omicron than against the original strain, but that this deficit could be reversed by a third, booster, jab.
Dr Tedros said boosters "could play an important role" in curbing the spread of Covid-19, but that it was "a question of prioritisation".
"The order matters. Giving boosters to groups at low risk of severe disease or death simply endangers the lives of those at high risk who are still waiting for their primary doses because of supply constraints," he said.
Supplies to the global vaccine-sharing programme Covax have increased in recent months. But world health officials fear a repeat of a shortfall of tens of millions of doses which occurred in the middle of this year, partly as a result of India suspending exports during a surge in cases there.
In poorer countries, some vulnerable people are yet to receive a single dose.
Global vaccine rollout
Percent of people fully vaccinated
|World
|
46
|8,511,726,559
|China
|
80
|2,621,190,000
|India
|
37
|1,335,465,563
|US
|
60
|485,359,746
|Brazil
|
65
|320,737,938
|Indonesia
|
37
|249,974,816
|Japan
|
78
|198,248,857
|Mexico
|
51
|137,357,032
|Russia
|
42
|136,087,233
|Germany
|
69
|135,406,073
|Pakistan
|
25
|134,818,017
|Vietnam
|
59
|132,873,501
|Bangladesh
|
26
|129,238,605
|Turkey
|
60
|121,804,033
|UK
|
69
|121,616,098
|France
|
71
|112,800,038
|Iran
|
58
|109,807,742
|Italy
|
73
|102,029,307
|Thailand
|
62
|97,403,117
|Philippines
|
37
|97,237,440
|South Korea
|
81
|90,413,574
|Spain
|
81
|80,647,211
|Argentina
|
68
|71,507,682
|Canada
|
77
|63,335,536
|Colombia
|
51
|60,630,010
|Malaysia
|
78
|54,591,679
|Morocco
|
61
|49,316,418
|Saudi Arabia
|
65
|48,104,477
|Egypt
|
17
|46,239,670
|Peru
|
59
|45,021,391
|Poland
|
55
|44,239,198
|Chile
|
85
|42,219,185
|Australia
|
75
|40,331,164
|Uzbekistan
|
17
|36,064,004
|Taiwan
|
63
|33,607,831
|Sri Lanka
|
64
|31,054,377
|Cambodia
|
80
|29,502,058
|Cuba
|
83
|29,006,443
|Myanmar
|
22
|28,707,770
|South Africa
|
26
|27,090,975
|Ukraine
|
29
|26,718,836
|Venezuela
|
34
|26,314,390
|Ecuador
|
66
|25,840,596
|Netherlands
|
74
|24,791,526
|United Arab Emirates
|
90
|22,166,754
|Belgium
|
75
|19,877,988
|Nepal
|
29
|19,157,444
|Portugal
|
89
|18,411,867
|Kazakhstan
|
44
|17,147,214
|Sweden
|
71
|16,584,289
|Israel
|
62
|16,337,639
|Greece
|
65
|15,645,361
|Romania
|
40
|15,407,313
|Austria
|
69
|15,271,012
|Hungary
|
61
|14,655,778
|Czech Republic
|
61
|14,468,552
|Dominican Republic
|
52
|13,945,195
|Iraq
|
13
|13,174,583
|Switzerland
|
66
|12,637,185
|Algeria
|
12
|12,293,060
|Nigeria
|
2
|11,863,889
|Mozambique
|
14
|11,730,770
|Tunisia
|
45
|11,012,280
|Azerbaijan
|
45
|10,894,080
|Guatemala
|
24
|10,586,654
|Ethiopia
|
1
|10,429,727
|Denmark
|
77
|10,347,965
|Angola
|
10
|10,319,552
|Rwanda
|
29
|10,268,499
|Hong Kong
|
61
|9,663,557
|Singapore
|
87
|9,489,264
|El Salvador
|
63
|9,395,152
|Norway
|
71
|9,117,805
|Bolivia
|
37
|9,064,726
|Honduras
|
39
|9,030,824
|Finland
|
74
|8,928,976
|Ireland
|
77
|8,659,409
|Kenya
|
6
|8,198,259
|Serbia
|
46
|8,075,369
|Jordan
|
37
|8,065,101
|New Zealand
|
73
|7,897,646
|Uganda
|
3
|7,813,170
|Turkmenistan
|
52
|7,580,976
|Costa Rica
|
64
|7,222,020
|Zimbabwe
|
20
|6,956,144
|Nicaragua
|
38
|6,942,756
|Uruguay
|
76
|6,865,377
|Belarus
|
30
|6,677,937
|Kuwait
|
74
|6,677,397
|Paraguay
|
38
|6,324,638
|Oman
|
54
|5,934,585
|Laos
|
42
|5,830,021
|Tajikistan
|
27
|5,711,036
|Panama
|
56
|5,685,382
|Afghanistan
|
9
|5,228,706
|Qatar
|
76
|5,066,606
|Slovakia
|
43
|5,055,765
|Ivory Coast
|
6
|4,812,235
|Mongolia
|
65
|4,419,007
|Croatia
|
50
|4,386,603
|Lithuania
|
67
|3,888,676
|Lebanon
|
26
|3,825,224
|Bulgaria
|
27
|3,506,354
|Ghana
|
3
|3,493,688
|Sudan
|
3
|3,276,654
|Palestinian Territories
|
27
|3,184,868
|Bahrain
|
67
|3,055,893
|Slovenia
|
56
|2,762,009
|Libya
|
11
|2,536,160
|Guinea
|
6
|2,502,912
|Georgia
|
26
|2,324,131
|Latvia
|
66
|2,250,883
|Albania
|
35
|2,196,145
|Togo
|
10
|2,159,257
|Kyrgyzstan
|
14
|2,122,034
|Senegal
|
5
|1,928,411
|Mauritius
|
72
|1,875,132
|Mauritania
|
15
|1,812,604
|Tanzania
|
2
|1,699,523
|Moldova
|
24
|1,686,020
|North Macedonia
|
38
|1,675,793
|Kosovo
|
43
|1,644,358
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|
22
|1,553,874
|Malawi
|
3
|1,553,347
|Estonia
|
61
|1,498,693
|Botswana
|
22
|1,483,181
|Syria
|
4
|1,422,377
|Cyprus
|
66
|1,413,274
|Trinidad and Tobago
|
47
|1,353,722
|Armenia
|
17
|1,352,805
|Zambia
|
4
|1,264,656
|Fiji
|
66
|1,257,375
|Jamaica
|
18
|1,164,194
|Bhutan
|
72
|1,154,093
|Somalia
|
4
|1,147,627
|Benin
|
7
|1,144,390
|Timor-Leste
|
36
|1,142,003
|Malta
|
84
|993,372
|Luxembourg
|
68
|973,411
|Cameroon
|
2
|972,360
|Niger
|
2
|971,636
|Mali
|
2
|963,968
|Macau
|
68
|945,950
|Sierra Leone
|
5
|923,880
|Yemen
|
1
|786,027
|Brunei
|
86
|783,549
|Maldives
|
67
|781,076
|Madagascar
|
2
|742,069
|Namibia
|
12
|697,262
|Iceland
|
82
|689,243
|Guyana
|
36
|687,627
|Congo
|
2
|686,096
|Burkina Faso
|
2
|661,796
|Lesotho
|
29
|635,881
|Liberia
|
11
|605,863
|Cape Verde
|
45
|550,192
|Montenegro
|
42
|543,835
|Comoros
|
28
|527,119
|Papua New Guinea
|
2
|498,598
|Suriname
|
38
|484,487
|Equatorial Guinea
|
14
|446,624
|Central African Republic
|
7
|436,772
|Belize
|
49
|416,878
|Guinea-Bissau
|
1
|406,401
|Gabon
|
8
|392,898
|Eswatini
|
24
|344,255
|Barbados
|
49
|294,304
|Bahamas
|
36
|288,008
|Chad
|
0.4769
|285,922
|Gambia
|
9
|273,365
|South Sudan
|
2
|263,939
|Samoa
|
61
|262,895
|DR Congo
|
0.0832
|246,840
|Solomon Islands
|
7
|228,912
|Jersey
|
75
|194,274
|Haiti
|
0.5795
|184,769
|Seychelles
|
79
|182,903
|Vanuatu
|
15
|147,609
|Sao Tome and Principe
|
22
|134,615
|Isle of Man
|
76
|133,548
|Cayman Islands
|
85
|128,181
|Antigua and Barbuda
|
59
|119,809
|Tonga
|
43
|119,535
|Djibouti
|
3
|108,945
|Bermuda
|
73
|106,520
|Andorra
|
65
|106,428
|Guernsey
|
21
|104,457
|Gibraltar
|
118
|103,818
|Saint Lucia
|
26
|102,696
|Kiribati
|
19
|82,167
|Faroe Islands
|
78
|78,347
|Greenland
|
66
|78,120
|Grenada
|
31
|75,893
|St Vincent and the Grenadines
|
22
|57,295
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|
69
|56,343
|Dominica
|
38
|56,179
|Liechtenstein
|
66
|55,894
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|
47
|53,486
|Monaco
|
59
|49,980
|San Marino
|
70
|48,672
|British Virgin Islands
|
55
|34,992
|Cook Islands
|
67
|24,326
|Anguilla
|
61
|20,284
|Nauru
|
67
|14,863
|Tuvalu
|
49
|12,114
|Saint Helena
|
58
|7,892
|Falkland Islands
|
50
|4,407
|Burundi
|
0.0169
|4,010
|Montserrat
|
28
|2,949
|Niue
|
71
|2,352
|Tokelau
|
71
|1,936
|Pitcairn
|
100
|94
|British Indian Ocean Territory
|
0
|0
|Eritrea
|
0
|0
|North Korea
|
0
|0
|South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
|
0
|0
|Vatican
|
0
|0
Please upgrade your browser to see the full interactive
This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals or vaccines administered for each location. Total vaccinations refers to the number of doses given, and may include booster doses in addition to those required for full vaccination. The definition of full vaccination varies by location and vaccine type and is subject to change over time. Full vaccination can refer to one dose of a one-shot vaccine, two doses of a two-dose vaccine, etc., or sometimes recovery from infection plus one dose of a vaccine. Definitions have not yet been updated to account for booster campaigns to control the spread of new variants.
Source: Our World in Data
Last updated: 14 December 2021, 13:32 GMT