Ukraine: Putin's miscalculations could see him strike harder

Would he be prepared to use nuclear weapons if he doesn't get his way over Ukraine? That must be a possibility - but most analysts think we're not close to that stage yet. It is true that Putin has said darkly that if anyone considers interfering in Ukraine from the outside, they will face consequences more serious than any in their history. And he's often repeated the thought that if world doesn't include Russia, why should it continue to exist? All the same, Nato would have to miscalculate very badly for a nuclear confrontation to build up.