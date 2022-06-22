Refugees previously despatched to Rwanda now in Europe

"I had a private chat with [him]…" says Mebrahtom, who also arrived in Kigali in 2014 after spending nine months in Israel's Holot detention centre. "'You have to get out of here,' he said. I replied 'Why should we leave? When we left Israel, they told us we were getting refugee status in Rwanda and that's where we were going to live.' He only said 'Maybe you are allowed to stay for three days. After that you must be gone.'"