Canada stabbings: One suspect found dead
- Published
Canada police have said that one of the two suspects in Sunday's mass stabbings in Saskatchewan has been found dead.
The body of Damien Sanderson, 31, was found on the James Smith Cree Nation, home to many of the victims, they said.
The two suspects were brothers and police say Myles Sanderson is still at large and believed to be in the city of Regina.
On Sunday, 10 people were stabbed to death in one of the worst acts of violence in Canada's recent history.
The attacks - which left another 18 people injured - happened in a remote region of Saskatchewan.
In the city of Regina, where the suspects were last seen, families are in mourning and communities on edge.