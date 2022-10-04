Owain Wyn Evans: Wales first for new BBC Radio 2 show
Presenter Owain Wyn Evans will host the new early breakfast show on BBC Radio 2 from Cardiff.
The live show will be the first Radio 2 weekday programme to move out of London.
The show will come from the BBC Cymru Wales broadcast centre from January.
Owain has taken over from Vanessa Feltz, who stepped down in July 2022, and he said: "I can't wait to help kick start the day on early breakfast live from Cardiff".
The move forms part of the BBC's Across The UK plans, which the corporation said would allow it to "better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country".
The programme will be broadcast Monday to Friday, from 04:00 BST to 06:30.
Owain said: "When I asked my parents for a pair of turntables and mixing desk from a DJ shop in Llanelli when I was 13, I never allowed myself to dream that one day I'd have my own show on Radio 2."
He started working as a television and radio presenter when he was 18, beginning as a children's news presenter at BBC Wales, before moving to become a weather presenter across the UK.
A keen drummer since he was seven, he shot to international fame when, during lockdown in 2020, he produced a video of himself drumming to the BBC News theme tune, which was viewed tens of millions of times around the globe.
'Warmth and wit'
It was the springboard for the record-breaking 24-hour drumathon for Children in Need, which raised more than £3.8m, making it the most successful 24-hour challenge in the 41-year history of BBC Children in Need.
Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, says: "I'd like to welcome Owain to the Radio 2 family.
"His deep connection with Wales is obvious and I'm delighted he will be broadcasting live from Cardiff every weekday morning.
"His warmth and wit make him the perfect host to set up the day for our listeners right across the country who have clearly and warmly taken him to their hearts each time he has presented in this slot."
Rhuanedd Richards, director of BBC Cymru Wales, said: "I'm delighted that Radio 2 listeners will be starting their weekdays in Owain's company, live every weekday from BBC Wales' home in Cardiff's Central Square.
"Having started his career as a presenter here in Wales, it's wonderful news that he'll be taking to the airwaves from Cardiff, and waking listeners across the UK."