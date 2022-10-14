Iran protests day of coverage: How to follow on the BBC
Iran is witnessing the biggest anti-government protests for years. Thousands have taken to the streets day and night following the death of a young Kurdish Iranian woman in police custody nearly a month ago. The protests are seen as a major threat to the regime, which has responded with force.
The BBC is presenting a special day of coverage as events unfold, on TV, radio and online, including expert analysis from correspondents, guests and the BBC Persian newsroom.
You can follow it all from 06:00 GMT - 18:00 GMT in the these ways:
Online
For the latest on the protests, including the voices of those taking to the streets, real-time verified videos and essential background - follow our live coverage. We'll be answering your questions about the protests live (to ask a question, use the form below), monitoring the latest social media and bringing you the human stories behind some of the victims of the violence.
From 11:00 GMT, you can listen to a Global News Podcast special here and on other podcast sites.
Television
At 15:00 GMT, tune into our hour-long Iran Special programme on BBC World News and the News Channel (in the UK)
Radio
Also at 15:00 GMT, join an Outside Source Iran special, presented by James Reynolds, on BBC World Service
What do you want to know about Iran and the protests there? The BBC's chief international correspondent Lyse Doucet and BBC Persian reporters will answer your questions on Friday in special live coverage on the BBC website.
You can send questions you'd like to put to them in the following ways:
