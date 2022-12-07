Volodymyr Zelensky is Time Magazine's 2022 Person of the Year
Time Magazine has named Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as its 2022 Person of the Year.
The award is given to the person who is seen to have had the most influence on global events over the past 12 months.
Other finalists for the award included protesters in Iran, China's Xi Jinping, Elon Musk and the US Supreme Court.
The magazine's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said the decision to choose the Ukrainian president was "the most clear-cut in memory".
"In a world that had come to be defined by its divisiveness, there was a coming together around this cause, around this country," he wrote.