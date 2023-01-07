In pictures: Orthodox Christians around the world mark Christmas
Orthodox Christians around the world are celebrating Christmas, even as two of the faith's most populous nations - Russia and Ukraine - continue to fight in Europe's largest conflict since World War Two.
More than 200 million Christians around the world are associated with Orthodox Churches. Most of them celebrate Christmas on 7 January as they follow the Julian calendar, unlike those Christian denominations which follow the Gregorian calendar.
And while the majority of Orthodox Christians are based in eastern Europe, ceremonies and processions have taken place across the world - including in the Middle East where Orthodox Churches are the most common form of Christianity.
