Channel migrants: Rishi Sunak to meet Emmanuel Macron

The UK became engulfed in a domestic political crisis post-Brexit, but the concern of Emmanuel Macron, an overt champion of the EU, those close to him would say, was that if the UK got the advantages of bloc membership after leaving (such as a favourable financial services deal or customs breaks) that would play into the hands of the increasingly popular French far right which, in those days, was agitating for "Frexit" - that is, France leaving the European Union.