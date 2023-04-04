The UK company spreading Russian fake news to millions

The bio-bird story is just one. Working with disinformation specialists over the course of a year, the BBC monitored Yala News's most-viewed videos and found that nearly all of its stories could be traced back to Kremlin-owned and pro-Kremlin news sites. These include fake stories claiming the Bucha massacre was staged, President Zelensky was 'drunk' in a video addressing Ukraine, and Ukrainian soldiers have been fleeing the frontline. All of these originated in Russian state media, followed a few hours later by videos of the same stories on Yala News.