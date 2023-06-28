Eid al-Adha around the world: In pictures

People around the world are observing Eid al-Adha, one of the most important Islamic festivals in the Muslim calendar.

Meaning the "feast of the sacrifice", Eid al-Adha commemorates the prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son on God's orders and is marked by special prayers and feasts. This year, it begins on 28 June.

The festival coincides with the end of the Hajj - the annual Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.

Below is a selection of images showing people marking the festival around the world.

Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters
Worshippers pray at the shrine of cleric Sheikh Abdul Qadir al-Gilani in Baghdad, Iraq
Jam Sta Rosa/AFP
Families take part in a morning prayer at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila, Philippines
Aamir Qureshi/AFP
A trader paints a design on a sacrificial camel to attract customers, at a livestock market ahead of the festival on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan
Izzeddin Kasim/Getty Images
Displaced people who have been living in tents due to the Syrian civil war perform prayers at a stadium in Idlib, Syria
Emilie Madi/Reuters
People stay gathered after their first prayer in front of Al-Amin mosque in downtown Beirut, Lebanon
Firas Abdullah/Getty Images
People observe the festival at the Grand Mosque of Paris, France
Robin Utrecht/AFP
People pray as they attend an early morning prayer at the Mevlana Mosque in Rotterdam, Netherlands
Ihsaan Haffejee/Getty Images
People pray in a public park in Johannesburg, South Africa
Sefa Karacan/Getty Images
Those who could not find empty places in mosques gather to pray on the streets of Moscow, Russia
Carlos Lujan/Getty Images
Dozens pray in the park of El Casino de Embajadores in Madrid, Spain
Karim Sahib/AFP
People exchange wishes after morning prayers at Dubai's main mosque in the United Arab Emirates
Ahmad Gharabli/AFP
Worshippers gather at the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem
AFP
Worshippers perform morning prayer in Sudan's eastern Gedaref region
Shrooq El-Sayed/Shutterstock
Worshippers take part in a morning prayer in Cairo, Egypt

All images subject to copyright.

