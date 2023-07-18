Wagner: Satellite images reveal Belarus camp arrival
A large convoy of suspected Wagner fighters has arrived from Russia at a new camp in Belarus, new satellite images reveal.
BBC Verify's analysis shows dozens of vehicles entering the camp at Tsel, a disused military base in southern Belarus - about 64 miles (103km) from the capital Minsk.
What do the latest satellite images show?
The camp first appeared shortly after an agreement was reached to end Wagner's mutiny against the Russian military in late June. Part of the agreement reportedly involved Wagner troops agreeing to relocate to Belarus.
The latest images suggest Wagner has now begun to move personnel in large numbers.
Previous satellite images obtained by BBC Verify showed about 300 tents had been erected at Tsel over a two-week period.
Meanwhile, Wagner-linked channels on Telegram - a popular social messaging platform - have posted footage claiming to show the group's flags being lowered at its main training base at Molkino, in the southern Russian territory of Krasnodar.
The lowering of flags is sometimes done when a military base is being closed.
On Tuesday, Belarus's President, Alexander Lukashenko - an ally of Russia - said Wagner "are currently in their camps" inside the country.
"If Belarus needs them, we will instantly call upon the Wagner private military company to defend the nation," Mr Lukashenko said.
What route did the Wagner convoy take?
One satellite image, taken on 17 July, shows a convoy of vehicles coming off Belarus's M5 highway and heading towards the camp.
Another, taken on the same day, shows a convoy arriving at the camp.
Around the same time, video posted on social media showed a line of vehicles bearing the flags of Russia and Wagner heading towards Tsel on the same highway.
The BBC has geolocated the footage to the M5's northbound carriageway just outside the city of Babruysk, about 44 miles (70km) southeast of Tsel.
Long convoys of vehicles bearing Wagner flags have also been captured on video inside Russia heading towards Belarus.
How many troops have relocated?
It is currently unclear exactly how many troops are relocating to Tsel.
The Belarusian investigative journalism outlet Hayun estimates that a total of 100 units - cars, trucks and coaches - and about 600 people might have travelled to Tsel.
BBC Verify has counted 31 large vehicles - probably trucks - in the footage showing the convoy that arrived at Tsel on Monday, although several might have been covered by trees.
In an address to the Russian nation on 26 June - after the end of the mutiny - President Vladimir Putin offered Wagner fighters the choice of signing contracts directly with the Russian Defence Ministry, or going to Belarus with leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.