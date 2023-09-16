Mahsa Amini: Protesters mark one year since death of Iranian student
- Published
The death of Mahsa Amini on 16 September 2022 after being detained by Iran's morality police sparked protests unlike any the country had seen before.
To mark the one year anniversary of her death, thousands of people all around the world have taken to the streets to demonstrate.
In Iran, Ms Amini's father Amjad was detained by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and warned against marking the anniversary of his daughter's death - according to human rights groups including the Kurdish support group Hengaw, and the Norway-based Iran Human Rights. He was later released.
The Iranian state news agency IRNA denied this and later reported that security forces had foiled an attempt to kill Amjad Amini.
Meanwhile, the Kurdistan Human Rights Network has reported that family members of other people killed during the protests sparked by Ms Amini's death, have also been arrested or threatened.