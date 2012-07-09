South Sudan: New nation

South Sudan marks first birthday

President Salva Kiir says South Sudan needs to be "independent economically" in his speech to mark the first anniversary of its independence.

  • 9 July 2012
Sudanese refugee camp 'horrific'

Mortality rates in a refugee camp in South Sudan are nearly double the threshold for an emergency, meaning eight children are dying a day, MSF warns.

  • 6 July 2012
No reason to party

Viewpoint: First year has not lived up to the hype

  • 26 June 2012
Is war inevitable?

Can the two Sudans afford full conflict?

  • 20 April 2012
Target Sudan

  • 18 April 2012
Legal limbo

  • 6 April 2012
'We ran to the bush'

  • 16 January 2012
Lost Boys' dreams

  • 12 December 2011
Features

Much to celebrate?

  • 20 June 2012

New war zone

  • 6 September 2011
'Bombs fall every day'

  • 3 May 2012
Lights, camera, action

  • 27 December 2011
Enemy within

  • 1 July 2011
Herd mentality

  • 2 September 2011
Fruits of independence

  • 1 September 2011
'He died for this day'

  • 8 July 2011
Mountain militia

  • 29 July 2011

House of horrors

  • 4 July 2011
Celebrity appeal

  • 8 July 2011
Birth of a nation

  • 8 July 2011
Africa's newest nation

  • 4 July 2011

Trigger for war?

  • 23 May 2011
Trouble brewing

  • 11 May 2011
A song for Sudan

  • 12 January 2011
Payback time

  • 13 January 2011
Divorce settlement

  • 4 July 2011
Dangerous precedent?

  • 7 January 2011
Parting ways

  • 9 January 2011
