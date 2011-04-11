Angola media guide

A man reads a copy of the Jornal de Angola newspaper with a headline about the death of former Angola President Jose Eduardo Dos Santos in Luanda on June 9, 2022Getty Images
A man reads a newspaper in Luanda announcing the death of former President Jose Eduardo Dos Santos in 2022

State-owned media dominate the media landscape. Of the many privately owned newspapers that emerged following the advent of multiparty politics in 1992, only four still exist in print form.

"Censorship and control of information still weigh heavily on Angolan journalists," says the NGO, Reporters without Borders (RSF).

The most popular daily newspaper, Jornal de Angola, and the terrestrial TV service TPA are state-owned and rarely criticise the government.

State-run Radio Nacional de Angola (RNA) is the only outlet to offer programmes in indigenous languages such as Bantu. Private stations operate in cities, including Catholic Radio Ecclesia, but RNA is the only broadcaster with near-national coverage.

The constitution provides for freedom of expression. But laws on state security and defamation impede free journalism, says the US-based Freedom House.

It says self-censorship is commonplace and independent journalists are regularly monitored and harassed by state agents.

Pay TV is provided by MultiChoice Angola and TV Cabo.

There were 8.9 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 26% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).

Press

Television

Radio

News agency/online

