A chronology of key events:

1946 - Dahomey becomes an overseas territory of France.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Army chief Christophe Soglo led a coup not long after independence. He deposed another leader a few years later

1958 - Dahomey becomes self-governing, within the French Community.

Independence

1960 - Dahomey gains independence and is admitted to the UN.

1960 - Elections won by the Parti Dahomeen de L'Unite. Party leader Hubert Maga becomes country's first president.

1963 - President Maga is deposed in a coup led by the army's Chief of Staff, Colonel Christophe Soglo.

1964 - Sourou-Migan Apithy is elected president.

1965 - General Soglo forces the president to step down and a provisional government is formed. In December he assumes power.

1967 - Major Maurice Kouandete leads a coup. Lt Col Alphonse Alley replaces Gen Soglo as head of state.

1968 - The military regime nominates Dr Emile-Derlin Zinsou as president.

1969 - Lt Col Kouandete deposes President Zinsou.

Benin's long-term president Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mathieu Kerekou seized power in 1972 and was the country's leader until 1991. Voters returned him to power in 1996 Mathieu Kerekou seized power in 1972 and was the country's leader until 1991. Voters returned him to power in 1996 'Magical' leader

1970 - Presidential elections are held but abandoned. Power is ceded to a presidential council consisting of Ahomadegbe, Apithy and Maga, who received almost equal support in the abandoned poll. Maga is the first of the three to serve as president with a two-year term.

1972 - Ahomadegbe assumes the presidency from Maga for the next two-year term.

1972 - Socialist Major Mathieu Kerekou seizes power; the presidential council members are detained.

Dahomey becomes Benin

1975 - November - Dahomey is renamed the People's Republic of Benin.

1975 - The Marxist People's Revolutionary Party is made the country's sole political party.

1980 - Parliament unanimously elects sole contender Mr Kerekou as president.

1981 - Members of the former presidential council are released from house arrest.

1984 - Parliament increases the terms of the president and MPs ("people's commissioners") from three to five years. The number of commissioners is reduced from 336 to 196.

1988 - Two unsuccessful coup attempts.

1989 - Benin agrees to IMF and World Bank economic adjustment measures.

1989 - President Kerekou re-elected for a third term, drops Marxism as Benin's official ideology. Anti-government strikes and demonstrations take place.

Constitutional changes

1990 - Unrest continues. President Kerekou meets dissident leaders. Agreement on constitutional reform and multi-candidate presidential elections is reached.

1991 February - Legislative elections: No party secures an overall majority. The largest grouping is an alliance of pro-Soglo parties.

1991 March - President Kerekou is beaten by Nicephore Soglo in the first multi-candidate presidential elections. Kerekou is granted immunity from prosecution over actions taken since October 1972.

1995 - Legislative elections sees pro-Soglo liberal Renaissance Party form the new government.

1996 - Following accusations of irregularities in presidential elections, the constitutional court returns Mr Kerekou to office.

1999 - Legislative elections sees coalition government formed by 10 parties.

Kerekou re-elected

2001 March - Mr Kerekou re-elected president.

2002 December - First local elections since the end of the single-party regime more than 10 years earlier.

2003 March - Legislative elections: Parties supporting President Kerekou win 52 of the 83 elective seats.

2005 July - International Court of Justice awards most of the river islands along the disputed Benin-Niger border to Niger.

2006 March - Political newcomer Yayi Boni, running as an independent, wins the run-off vote in presidential elections. President Kerekou is barred from the poll under a constitutional age limit.

2006 April - World Bank and the African Development Bank approve debt relief for several countries including Benin

2007 April - President Yayi's coalition wins control of parliament in elections.

2008 April - Parties allied with President Yayi win a majority of local council seats nationwide, but the major cities in the south are all won by opposition parties.

Oil discovered

2009 February - Benin announces discovery of "significant quantities" of oil offshore near Seme, a town on the Nigeria-Benin border.

2011 March - President Yayi is re-elected. His main challenger, Adrien Houngbedji, alleges widespread fraud

2011 May - President Yayi's party and its allies regain control of parliament in elections.

2015 May - President Yayi's party loses parliamentary majority in elections.

2016 March - Businessman Patrice Talon is elected president, defeating outgoing President Boni Yayi's candidate, Prime Minister Lionel Zinsou.

2017 April - Parliament narrowly rejects President Talon's proposal to to restrict his successors to a single six-year term, which he said would reduce "presidential complacency".