Image copyright AFP Image caption Ivorian media were caught up in political rivalry

The government operates the outlets with the widest reach: two radio stations, two TV stations and the leading daily newspaper.

The media have been key players during conflicts - including during the 2011 civil war.

Media outlets were used as propaganda tools during the five-month military standoff between rival claimants to the presidency.

Since the end of the conflict, the media have largely steered clear of using inflammatory rhetoric.

While the violence arising from the 2011 crisis belongs to the past, the media sector is still kept under close government scrutiny, says Reporters Without Borders.

Radio is the most popular medium. There are no private terrestrial TV stations, although satellite pay TV is available.

BBC World Service broadcasts on FM in Abidjan (94.3), Yamoussoukro (97.7) and Bouake (93.9).

There were 6.3 million internet users by 2017 (InternetWorldStats.com). Facebook is the most popular social network.

Press

Television

Radiodiffusion Television Ivoirienne (RTI) - state-run, operates La Premiere and TV2

Radio

Radiodiffusion Television Ivoirienne (RTI) - state-run, operates La Chaine Nationale and Frequence 2

Radio Nostalgie - private, available in Abidjan and main towns

Radio Jam - private, available in Abidjan and main towns

Radio Espoir - Abidjan Catholic station

La Radio de la Paix - former UN-run station

News agency/internet