Ethiopia country profile

Ethiopia is Africa's oldest independent country and its second largest in terms of population. Apart from a five-year occupation by Mussolini's Italy, it has never been colonised.

It has a unique cultural heritage, being the home of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church - one of the oldest Christian churches - and a monarchy that ended only in the coup of 1974.

It served as a symbol of African independence throughout the colonial period, and was a founder member of the United Nations and the African base for many international organisations.

Ethiopia has suffered periodic droughts and famines that lead to a long civil conflict in the 20th Century and a border war with Eritrea.

FACTS

Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Capital: Addis Ababa Population 102.5 million

Area 1.13 million sq km (437,794 sq miles)

Major languages Amharic, Oromo, Tigrinya, Somali

Major religions Christianity, Islam

Life expectancy 63 years (men), 67 years (women)

Currency Birr

LEADERS

Prime minister: Abiy Ahmed

Abiy Ahmed was chosen to lead the ruling Ethiopian People Revolutionary Democratic Front coalition after the unexpected resignation of Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn in February 2018.

The new leader pledged to try to end longstanding tensions with neighbouring Eritrea, and within months the two countries declared that the state of war between them was over.

Mr Abiy also pledged to bring more transparency to government and reconciliation to a country that had been torn by protests since 2015.

He is Ethiopia's first leader from the Oromo ethnic group, which has been at the centre of anti-government protests since 2016.

Hailemariam Desalegn said he was resigning in order to facilitate reforms that he deemed essential to restore civil peace in Ethiopia.

MEDIA

The media environment is one of the most restrictive in the region, says Freedom House.

The state controls most broadcasting outlets, including the national TV network.

Internet and mobile services have been restricted during periods of social unrest.

TIMELINE

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The rock-hewn churches of Lalibela are thought to have been built in the 11th and 12th century

Some key dates in Ethiopia's history:

4th century - Christianity becomes the state religion.

1855-1868 - Reign of Emperor Tewodros II, who lays the foundation for the modern Ethiopian state.

1896 - Invading Italian forces are defeated by the Ethiopians at Adwa; Italy recognises Ethiopia's independence but retains control over Eritrea.

1935-1941 - Fascist-ruled Italy invades, deposes Emperor Haile Selassie and annexes Ethiopia, before being driven out by British, Commonwealth and Ethiopian resistance forces.

1962 - Haile Selassie annexes Eritrea, which becomes an Ethiopian province.

1974 - Haile Selassie overthrown in military coup. The Marxist Derg regime takes over.

1977-79 - Thousands of government opponents die in "Red Terror" orchestrated by Derg leader Colonel Mengistu Haile Mariam.

1984-85 - Worst famine in a decade strikes; Western food aid sent.

1991 - Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front captures Addis Ababa, forcing Col Mengistu to flee the country.

1993 - Eritrea becomes independent following a referendum.

1999-2000 - Ethiopian-Eritrean border war.

2018 - Ethiopia and Eritrea declare that the state of war that existed between them is over.