Gabon country profile

Gabon, located on the west coast of Africa, is one of the region's more stable countries.

Since independence from France in 1960, Gabon has had just three presidents. Late President Omar Bongo ruled for more than four decades until his death in 2009.

During Omar Bongo's rule, Gabon maintained a close relationship with France under a system known as "Francafrique", receiving both political and military support in exchange for business favours.

But relations have cooled since his son Ali won a contested election in 2009 and French authorities launched a long-running corruption investigation into the family's assets.

Gabon is a major oil producer but a third of its population live in poverty, according to the World Bank.

FACTS

The Gabonese Republic Capital: Libreville Population 1.5 million

Area 267,667 sq km (103,347 sq miles)

Languages French, Bantu-group languages

Religion Christianity

Life expectancy 62 years (men), 64 years (women)

Currency CFA (Communaute Financiere Africaine) franc

LEADER

President: Ali Ben Bongo Ondimba

Image copyright Getty Images

Ali Bongo was sworn in for a second seven-year term in September 2016, after Gabon's constitutional court upheld his narrow victory in a bitterly disputed election.

Main rival Jean Ping described the court's decision as a "miscarriage of justice" amid opposition claims of vote fraud.

Mr Bongo took over from his late father Omar Bongo, who ruled Gabon for 41 years until his death in 2009.

He has pledged to address some of the issues that have fuelled anger among the country's 1.8 million people, like youth unemployment and over-reliance on falling oil revenues

But his presidency has been overshadowed by a long-running French investigation into allegations of embezzlement involving the Bongo family's assets.

Born in 1959 in Brazzaville, Congo where his father was serving in the armed forces, Mr Bongo was educated in France.

MEDIA

Gabon's main broadcast media are government-controlled.

Reporters Without Borders says self-censorship is commonplace.

TIMELINE

Some key dates in Gabon's history:

14th-19th century - European settlers: Arrival of Portuguese slave traders, followed by French, Dutch and British.

1839 - France signs treaties with Gabonese coastal chiefs. Local Mpongwe ruler signs away sovereignty to the French.

1910 - Gabon becomes one of four territories making up French Equatorial Africa.

1958 - Gabon votes to become autonomous republic in the French Community.

1960 - Gabon declares independence.

1967 - Omar Bongo becomes president after the death Leon Mba.

1967-2009 - Omar Bongo dominates Gabonese politics, serving seven consecutive terms.

1990s - Multi-party political system introduced.

2003 - Constitution amended to repeal term limits, ensuring President Bongo holds the presidency for life.

2009 - Death of Omar Bongo, succeeded by his son Ali Ben Bongo Ondimba.