Gabon media guide
- Published
The tradition of a free and independent press has yet to take hold, including online, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
Press freedom is guaranteed by law but is restricted in practice, and reporters self-censor to avoid legal repercussions and journalists commonly self-censor, says Freedom House.
Many media outlets were created when a multiparty system was restored in 1990. The online press is growing, while state TV channels such as Gabon Première and Gabon 24 are still very influential despite private competition.
Radio France Internationale broadcasts locally on FM.
There were 1.3 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 60% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).
Press/Online
- L'Union - government daily
- Gabon Actu - news portal
- Gabon Libre - news portal
- Gabon Review - news portal
- Gabon Media Time - news portal
Television
- Radiodiffusion-Television Gabonaise (RTG) - state-run
Radio
- Radiodiffusion-Television Gabonaise (RTG) - state-run
- Africa Radio - France-based, broadcast across French-speaking Africa on FM relays, also carries major editions of BBC Afrique from Dakar.