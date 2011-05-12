The Gambia media guide
Gambia's media scene has seen considerable progress in terms of press freedom since the end of Yahya Jammeh's authoritarian rule.
The crime of defamation was declared unconstitutional in 2018, attacks on reporters have dropped and new media outlets have been launched, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
The state-owned broadcaster has lost its monopoly and many radio and television networks have been set up.
Radio France Internationale broadcasts on FM in Banjul.
There were 442,000 internet users by December 2021, comprising 19% of the population (Worldinternetstats.com).
Press
- The Standard - private
- Foroyaa - private, bi-weekly
- The Point - private, daily
- Freedom Newspaper - private
Television
Radio
- Radio Gambia - state broadcaster, programmes in English and vernacular languages
- West Coast Radio - private
- Capital FM - private
- Unique FM - private
- Paradise FM - private