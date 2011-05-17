Ghana profile - Media

news stand in AccraGoogle

Ghana enjoys media freedom and the press and broadcasters operate without significant restrictions.

The private press is lively, and often carries criticism of the government. Lively phone-in shows are staple fare on many radio stations.

Scores of private FM radio stations crowd the dial. Most of them are chasing a limited amount of advertising revenue.

State-run Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) runs national TV and radio networks.

The BBC broadcasts on 101.3 FM in Accra, and on 104.7 FM from Sekondi-Takoradi, the capital of Western region.

There were 14.7 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 46% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Mobile phones are widely used for online access.

