Broadcasters face many challenges, including unreliable power supplies

The constitution provides for press freedom and there is some media diversity, says US NGO Freedom House. But it says that journalists regularly face harassment and intimidation.

Reporters Without Borders says journalists self-censor when covering government shortcomings, organised crime and the influence of the military.

Private radio stations operate alongside the state broadcaster. A government-owned newspaper publishes alongside non-state titles.

There were 120,000 internet users by December 2018 (InternetWorldStats.com). Just under 8% of citizens are active on social media (We Are Social, 2019) and Facebook is the most-used platform.

Press/news agency

Television

Televisao de Guinea-Bissau (TGB) - state-run

Radio