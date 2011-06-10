Lesotho profile
Radio is the most-popular medium. As well as domestic outlets, South African radio and TV stations can be received.
Commercial and private radios are on the air alongside state-run Radio Lesotho - the only national station. The sole TV station is state-run. BBC World Service broadcasts on 90.2 FM.
The government generally respects media freedom and the private press carries opposition views. But the threat of defamation suits has led to self-censorship, says US-based Freedom House.
Many media outlets rely heavily on government advertising.
There were 682,000 internet users by December 2021, about 31% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Internet access is limited by the lack of infrastructure as well as economic constraints, says Reporters Without Borders.
Press
- Public Eye - weekly, in English
- Lesotho Times - weekly, in English
- Sunday Express - weekly, in English
- The Post - daily, in English
Television
Radio
- Radio Lesotho - national, state-run
- People's Choice FM - private
- Joy FM - private
- Catholic Radio FM - private